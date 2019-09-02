CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In one week the city of Charlotte will host its largest sporting event in history, when NBA All Stars and fans fly in for the weekend.

It’s a huge money maker for local businesses and a slam dunk for homeowners like Louisa Taylor.

“Booked to capacity, which is good,” she laughed.

Louisa is one of many renting out her home on Air BnB and earning several hundred dollars for her good old southern hospitality.

“I make at least half my mortgage right now,” she explained.

Airbnb estimates nearly 3,500 guests next Friday through Sunday. And hosts are expected to bring in a combined profit of $720,000, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Louisa urges other hosts to do their research and choose highly rated guests.

You’ll also want to be smart about purchasing tickets to games and events. Tons of resale tickets are hitting sites like Nextdoor and Craiglist.

Attorney General Josh Stein said to be careful when buying tickets on the secondary market. Use a company, versus buying from individuals he warned.

“There will be scam artists that come in and print tickets that look absolutely real. And the only time you find out it doesn’t work is when you got to get in the facility and it won’t pass the bar code.”