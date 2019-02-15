CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It might be hard to find them, but the stars have arrived.

“I’m staying at Dale Earnhardt Junior’s house. He’s out of town for the weekend so I broke into his house don’t tell him,” Shaq joked.

Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley are in the Queen City suited up and ready for NBA All-Star weekend.

“If you like basketball, everywhere you look, everybody is a star,” Charles Barkley told us.

We caught up with Thomas Davis who said he’s most excited about Saturday night.

“You have the slam dunk contest. You have two Charlotte natives that are going to be right here in the 3-point shoot out so we’re excited about that. And my kids are excited about seeing their first NBA All-Star Game.”

But you might be surprised who the former Carolina Panther is rooting for.

“Team Lebron all the way. If you know me you know I’m Team Lebron,” Davis smiled.

We haven’t seen Lebron yet but we know Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union flew into town Thursday afternoon.

Magic Johnson was spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton in uptown where traffic was already piling up.

“We’re going to have a great time in Charlotte this weekend,” said Barkley.