CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was Steph Curry's dream to be back playing in the city he grew up in for the All-Star Game and now his dreams are coming true.

"Charlotte means everything to me. This is where I learned how to play the game," Curry said during Saturday's All-Star Game Media Day. "So many people in this city got to watch me grow up in the game.

"To be here in the All-Star game where my dad played for 10 years, this will be a weekend we will remember for a very long time."

Curry said it's been overwhelming since he arrived in town Thursday morning but he's trying to soak in as much of the experience as he can.

"I've played countless games in this building (Bojangle's Coliseum), growing up [in] high school and AAU, so it's pretty awesome to back and representing Charlotte the way I know how," Curry said.

Curry, who's spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, and younger brother Seth Curry, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers, are both participating in this year's NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. And while there's always something on the line when the brothers meet up on the court, the stakes are a lot higher come Saturday night.

"Whoever loses has to pick up the tab for all the tickets anytime we play against each other for the rest of our careers," said Curry. "Which the stakes are high considering how many people show up for our games."

Curry said he knows his younger brother is confident. And he's got the family in his corner. No worries for the two-time MVP, though, who said he's accepted the challenge and wants to pull the upset.

Curry also credits his prep career at Charlotte Christian School for giving him a solid foundation to make the leap to the next level.

"It's always a place I want to be a part of my story and just proud to be able to represent them the way I know how," said Curry.

On Friday, Curry returned to his former college Davidson for their game against St. Joseph's. Channeling their inner Steph, the Wildcats won, of course, and Curry celebrated in the student section for his homecoming.

"It's surreal every time I get to go back there just in terms of our humble beginnings. And the imprint not just myself, but the team I got to play for those three years we left on the program," Curry said.

Although Curry's hotel stay has kept him from enjoying a home-cooked meal, there is one Charlotte culinary staple he had to have.

"I'll qualify the home cooking as Bojangles', so shout out to them," Curry joked.

Before wrapping up his media appearance, Curry reflected on how special it is to play in such a big event in his hometown.

"It's a reminder of the journey, a celebration of where I'm at now and my entire family and everyone who's had a part of my getting here," he said. "I want them to celebrate, too."

