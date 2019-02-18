CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton brought some soul to the Spectrum Center Sunday night when he sang the national anthem ahead of the 2019 All-Star Game.

The 48-year-old's stirring rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" sounded more like "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay".

Hamilton, a Grammy award-winning R&B artist, stopped singing the national anthem in 2016 in support of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and his protest of racial injustice.

“What changed?" NBC Charlotte asked Hamilton in a previous interview.

“We worked out some things amongst ourselves. Now I’m going to put the spirit of us back in the song,” the North Carolina Music Hall of Famer said.

Carly Rae Jepsen also performed before the game. She sang the Canadian national anthem.