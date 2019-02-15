CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's easy to get a false sense of security when police are at every corner and bomb-sniffing dogs are making the rounds during NBA All-Star Weekend.

It's also easy to get distracted by all the hype and celebrities, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said don't let your guard down.

“There's going to be people unfortunately who are going to try to take advantage of you,” Lt. Brad Koch said.

Anthony Orphe, visiting from New York, said he's determined to make sure he doesn't leave Charlotte a victim.

"Yeah, I watch my pockets,” he said. “I watch these guys right here with the pins trying not to get in my pockets. He got too close. I didn't like it."

Lt. Koch said people should stay aware. Fans need to stick together, walk in groups, and avoid low-lit areas. In addition, when it comes to wallets and purses, don't make yourself an easy target.

Lt. Koch recommended men put their wallets in their front pockets and women make sure their purses are closed and latched.

So far, CMPD reported the weekend is off to a good start.

“It’s been relatively uneventful so far, and we just hope to keep it that way,” Lt. Koch said.

