CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA wants to get the fans involved with All-Star Weekend by pretty much taking over the Epicentre for the next three days.

This is the first time the NBA's taken over an outdoor mall during an All-Star Weekend with fun ways for fans to interact on each of the three floors. And it's all free.

Crews spent Thursday hard at work building everything from gaming to an LED basketball court to art to virtual reality -- and the chance to get close to stars.

"We'll have players and legends here, so that both fans that are here in Charlotte can come meet them and hear what they have to say,” NBA Senior Vice President Kelly Flatow said.

The NBA hosted its first crossover event in Paris and quickly learned fans of the NBA are also fans of pop culture, so the association created a place for the two to crossover.

"The fan interest and the interaction between the NBA and pop culture really was something our fans wanted more of,” Flatow said.

The doors don't open until noon Friday, but 25,000 people have already registered. The NBA expects 50,000 to attend through Sunday. Fans can register at NBAEvents.com.