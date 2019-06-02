CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's something besides excitement that will be filling the air during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte -- germs.

Tens of thousands of people fans will flood the Queen City in just over a week, bringing a bunch of bacteria with them.

Dr. Arash Poursina with Piedmont Medical Center said the Queen City will soon be playing host to much more than sports elite, celebrities, and fans.

"Every time you have a lot of movement and travel across the country, especially international travel, yes, we do see a spike in certain communicable diseases," Dr. Poursina said.

We can expect everything from colds to coughs to the flu as well as illnesses that are not as common like vaccine-preventable diseases.

"Most of the cases of measles, we've seen, for example in the two states, have been brought in by travelers from other states," said Dr. Poursina.

Big game preps in other cities included mass cleaning and sanitizing in hopes of trying to stop the spread.

"Anytime you put that many people in one place, regardless of what they're doing, they're going to be at an increased risk of transmission," Dr. Poursina said.

One mom we talked with said she won't let germs stand in the way of the All-Star experience.

"You can't really do nothing about it. It's out there. If it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she said.