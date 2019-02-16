CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local girl scout group in Charlotte is taking advantage of the foot traffic in uptown during All-Star Weekend.

Coe Brown, a girl scout for three years now, said she thinks she'll sell a lot of cookies this weekend because so many people are outside for the All-Star Game.

"With the All-Stars game going on... they might want a snack," Coe said.

Coe's mom, Tara Brown, said the opportunity to sell cookies in uptown during the game is a great way to teach her two daughters money management.

"I think it's a great opportunity, Brown said. "We're just excited to be out and about and learning money management, accounting and also about donating."

RELATED: Live Blog | NBA All-Star Weekend activities and celebrity sightings

RELATED: Your guide to NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

Troop 230 is affiliated with St. Peter's Catholic Church in uptown. The girls spend a lot of their time volunteering with the church, whether it be helping out in the nursery or fundraising.

As NBC Charlotte hung out with the scouts selling cookies, we noticed many people were simply donating money and opting out of getting the cookies.

Brown said it just shows the generosity of the city.

"People in Charlotte are awesome -- those who live here and those who are visiting," Brown said. "They're just very excited to see us and the girls are out doing a little entertaining."

RELATED: Celebs land in Charlotte ahead of All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Epicentre transforms into All-Star fan zone

RELATED: Mint Museum in Charlotte quickly transforms into a Nike, Jordan pop-up shop

Coe told NBC Charlotte she loves being apart of this girl scout troop because it's a great way for her to spend some time with her friends.

"You get to spend time with your friends and do a lot of fun crafts," Coe said.