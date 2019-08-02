CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker and Stephen Curry were drafted by team captain Giannis Antetokounmpoto Thursday night for the NBA All-Star Game next weekend.

For the second year, the NBA did a draft where each team captain picks his players. This was the first year the event was televised. It aired at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Along with Curry and Walker, Team Giannis selected:

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Blake Griffin

Nikoa Jockic

Kyle Lowry

Khris Middleton

Dirk Nowitzki

Victor Oladipo

D'Angelo Russell

Nikola Vucevic

Russell Westbrook

Team LeBron (James) will feature the following players:

Kevin Durant

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard

LaMarcus Aldridge

Bradley Beal

Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Klay Thompson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Dwyane Wade

Team LeBron is playing for Right Moves for Youth, a non-profit on Morehead St. in Charlotte. Team Giannis is playing for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.