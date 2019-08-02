CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker and Stephen Curry were drafted by team captain Giannis Antetokounmpoto Thursday night for the NBA All-Star Game next weekend.
For the second year, the NBA did a draft where each team captain picks his players. This was the first year the event was televised. It aired at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Along with Curry and Walker, Team Giannis selected:
- Joel Embiid
- Paul George
- Blake Griffin
- Nikoa Jockic
- Kyle Lowry
- Khris Middleton
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Victor Oladipo
- D'Angelo Russell
- Nikola Vucevic
- Russell Westbrook
Team LeBron (James) will feature the following players:
- Kevin Durant
- James Harden
- Kyrie Irving
- Kawhi Leonard
- LaMarcus Aldridge
- Bradley Beal
- Anthony Davis
- Damian Lillard
- Ben Simmons
- Klay Thompson
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Dwyane Wade
Team LeBron is playing for Right Moves for Youth, a non-profit on Morehead St. in Charlotte. Team Giannis is playing for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.