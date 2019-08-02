CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker and Stephen Curry were drafted by team captain Giannis Antetokounmpoto Thursday night for the NBA All-Star Game next weekend.

For the second year, the NBA did a draft where each team captain picks his players. This was the first year the event was televised. It aired at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Along with Curry and Walker, Team Giannis selected:

  • Joel Embiid
  • Paul George
  • Blake Griffin
  • Nikoa Jockic
  • Kyle Lowry
  • Khris Middleton
  • Dirk Nowitzki
  • Victor Oladipo
  • D'Angelo Russell
  • Nikola Vucevic
  • Russell Westbrook

Team LeBron (James) will feature the following players:

  • Kevin Durant
  • James Harden
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • LaMarcus Aldridge
  • Bradley Beal
  • Anthony Davis
  • Damian Lillard
  • Ben Simmons
  • Klay Thompson
  • Karl-Anthony Towns
  • Dwyane Wade

Team LeBron is playing for Right Moves for Youth, a non-profit on Morehead St. in Charlotte. Team Giannis is playing for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.