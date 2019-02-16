CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City looked more like Hollywood Friday night as model Kendall Jenner was spotted getting some fan love in uptown.

She was leaving the Ivey Hotel. Her rumored boyfriend, NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, was also seen going in and out of the hotel.

It was also hard to miss Anthony Davis and his iconic unibrow.

The game also brought in stars from off the court.

“Basketball is my favorite sport. I love that it can change on a dime," said TV personality Gayle King as she chatted with NBC Charlotte at Charlotte Douglas.

Journalist Roland Martin was hanging out near the Epicentre. He was in town celebrating his wife’s birthday.

“So it works perfect for me 'cause she likes basketball. I do too. So it’s a twofer,” he laughed.

Martin's going for Team Lebron.

“I’m from Houston. So whoever James Harden is with that’s who I ride with," he said.

Speaking of James Harden, the basketball star took a little tour through the Epicentre and shot some hoops before heading back to his hotel Friday afternoon.