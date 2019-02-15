CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

FRIDAY

7 p.m. - The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game starts. The home team is led by former Carolina Panther Steve Smith, North Carolina native Chris Daughtry and television personality Dr. Oz. The away team is led by Hall of Famer Ray Allen, rapper Quavo and comedians Adam Ray and Brad Williams.

5:15 p.m. - Multiple celebrities spotted on the red carpet ahead of the Rookie Fashion Show. In the fashion show, children of celebrities take the runway.

3:30 p.m. - Past and present NBA players, business partners and guests spent part of the day giving back for the 12th annual All-Star Day of Service. The event kicked of at noon and lasted til around 4 p.m., allowing many the chance to give back to the Queen City. Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade were among those helping out.

12 p.m. - Steph Curry, Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin, Glen Rice, Kristi Toliver & Seth Curry getting ready to lead group of CMS students in skills clinics at the Charlotte Convention Center