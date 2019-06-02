CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ESPN and the NBA announced the rosters and coaches for the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game that will take place as part of the 2019 All-Star Game weekend in Charlotte later this month.

The home team will be led by former Carolina Panther Steve Smith, North Carolina native Chris Daughtry and television personality Dr. Oz. The home team's hometown hero is Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolinians from the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence using military transport vehicles.

The away team is lead by Hall of Famer Ray Allen, rapper Quavo and comedians Adam Ray and Brad Williams. The away team's hometown hero is James Shaw Jr., the man credited with saving numerous lives after wrestling an AR-15 from the hands of a shooter at a Waffle House outside Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2019 Celebrity All-Star Game will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, February 15 at 7 p.m. from Bojangles' Coliseum.

Home Celebrity Roster

Mike Colter: "Luke Cage" actor

Chris Daughtry: Singer

Terrence J: On-air host, actor

Famous Los: Comedian, social media influencer

Dr. Oz: TV personality

Rapsody: Rapper

Bo Rinehart: NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician

JB Smoove: Actor

Steve Smith: Former Carolina Panther

A'ja Wilson: 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Jay Williams: ESPN college basketball analyst

Jason Weinmann: Hometown Hero

Head coach: Dawn Staley, three-time Olympic champion and current head coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team

Away Celebrity Roster

Ronnie 2K: Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports

Ray Allen: Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

Bad Bunny: Singer

AJ Buckley: "SEAL Team" actor

Stefanie Dolson: WNBA player

Marc Lasry: Co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks

Hasan Minhaj: Actor, comedian and host of Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"

Quavo: Rapper

Adam Ray: Comedian, "About Last Night" podcast host

Amanda Seales: Actor, comedian, recording artist

James Shaw Jr.: Hometown Hero

Brad Williams: Comedian, "About Last Night" podcast

Head coach: Sue Bird, head coach of the 2018 WNBA champion Seattle Storm

