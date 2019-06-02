CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ESPN and the NBA announced the rosters and coaches for the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game that will take place as part of the 2019 All-Star Game weekend in Charlotte later this month.
The home team will be led by former Carolina Panther Steve Smith, North Carolina native Chris Daughtry and television personality Dr. Oz. The home team's hometown hero is Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolinians from the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence using military transport vehicles.
The away team is lead by Hall of Famer Ray Allen, rapper Quavo and comedians Adam Ray and Brad Williams. The away team's hometown hero is James Shaw Jr., the man credited with saving numerous lives after wrestling an AR-15 from the hands of a shooter at a Waffle House outside Nashville, Tennessee.
The 2019 Celebrity All-Star Game will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, February 15 at 7 p.m. from Bojangles' Coliseum.
Home Celebrity Roster
Mike Colter: "Luke Cage" actor
Chris Daughtry: Singer
Terrence J: On-air host, actor
Famous Los: Comedian, social media influencer
Dr. Oz: TV personality
Rapsody: Rapper
Bo Rinehart: NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician
JB Smoove: Actor
Steve Smith: Former Carolina Panther
A'ja Wilson: 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year
Jay Williams: ESPN college basketball analyst
Jason Weinmann: Hometown Hero
Head coach: Dawn Staley, three-time Olympic champion and current head coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team
Away Celebrity Roster
Ronnie 2K: Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports
Ray Allen: Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
Bad Bunny: Singer
AJ Buckley: "SEAL Team" actor
Stefanie Dolson: WNBA player
Marc Lasry: Co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks
Hasan Minhaj: Actor, comedian and host of Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"
Quavo: Rapper
Adam Ray: Comedian, "About Last Night" podcast host
Amanda Seales: Actor, comedian, recording artist
James Shaw Jr.: Hometown Hero
Brad Williams: Comedian, "About Last Night" podcast
Head coach: Sue Bird, head coach of the 2018 WNBA champion Seattle Storm
MORE NBA ALL-STAR GAME STORIES |
J. Cole and Meek Mill to headline NBA All-Star Game
Kemba Walker named starter in 2019 NBA All-Star Game
How the NBA All-Star Game will impact Charlotte traffic