CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte native and NBA star Steph Curry wore the same jacket to the dunk contest on All-Star weekend as he did 27 years ago.

Curry posted a throwback photo on Instagram Saturday night.

The top photo on the top is him as a kid at the All-Star game with his father and NBA legend Dell Curry.

The photo on the bottom is Steph on Saturday wearing the same exact style jacket.

The caption reads '1992 to 2019 - always repping the q-c!."

And it didn't stop with the jacket. The shoes he wore were inspired by the jacket.