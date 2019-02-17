CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2019 NBA All-Star Game tipped off Sunday night in Charlotte.

The 68th edition of the NBA's annual midseason showcase exhibition game featured LeBron James starting for the 15th consecutive year, Kemba Walker ready to excite his home crowd, and legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade ready to bid the game farewell as their careers wind down.

Fans were out around Charlotte despite the rain Sunday morning. They were standing in line hoping to get into events around the city.

"This is All-Star Weekend. They'll be out," one fan said. "Rain or shine, they'll be here."

"I got a little umbrella on me and it (rain) ain't going to stop nothing. We're going to do some networking, we're going to meet some cool people. And we'll eat some good food," another fan said.

Tip-off was at 8 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. The game was televised on TNT.

After that, the true All-Star "break" began. There will be no games on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which gives every player and coach a couple of needed days off before the real playoff push begins.

Play will resume Thursday night with six games, as the sprint to the end of the regular season begins.

Dell Curry presented with "hometown hero" award

Dell Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Alonzo Mourning, and Glen Rice were honorees at the 20th annual NBA Legends Brunch.

The brunch is a tradition on the morning of the All-Star game. About 2,000 people attended Sunday, including about 200 former NBA players.

Curry was presented with a "hometown hero" award. Bogues was feted for his work as a community ambassador. Mourning received the Global Ambassador Award, and Rice was selected as the Charlotte Hornets Legend of the Year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was among the speakers, along with Dikembe Mutombo and actor and comedian JB Smoove.