CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than three months, tens of thousands of basketball fans will descend on Charlotte for one of the biggest games of the year.

As the NBA AllStar Weekend in February approaches, the city of Charlotte will have national attention.

The City Council is set to vote on Monday, November 26, on a $285 thousand update to the infrastructure. This is just one of many changes Charlotte is in the process of making to get ready for an influx of people and money.

The city will likely wait for directives from the NBA before certain things are put in motion. The city did send more than a dozen employees to Los Angeles when AllStar Weekend was there earlier this year.

© 2018 WCNC