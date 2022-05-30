Charlotte native Grant Williams heading to NBA Finals with Celtics

Williams scored 11 points for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs the Miami Heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Providence Day standout Grant Williams is headed to the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics.

Williams scored 11 points and had 6 rebounds in Boston's Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and has been a key contributor during the Celtics' playoff run.

This is Williams' first trip to the NBA Finals after being drafted No. 22 overall by Boston in 2019. After his stellar career at Providence Day, Williams enrolled at Tennessee, where he graduated in three years en route to the NBA. He was named SEC Player of the Year in his final year at Tennessee.

Boston will face three-time NBA champion Golden State in the Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for June 2 in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio.



The complete NBA Finals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VWsaVkmf9a — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 30, 2022

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.