NBA Draft Lottery: Can the Hornets get the No. 1 overall pick?

Several teams are in the running for the top pick, which will almost certainly be used to draft French generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday night and we'll finally know which franchise has won the sweepstakes to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama out of France.

Three teams share the highest odds of landing the top pick. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs each have a 14% chance of winning the lottery. Behind those three sit the Charlotte Hornets with a 12.5% chance of winning the top pick. Portland's the only other NBA team with at least a 10% chance of getting the first selection.

Odds to win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Pistons, Rockets & Spurs: 14%

Hornets: 12.5%

Trail Blazers: 10.5%

Magic: 9%

Pacers: 6.8%

Wizards: 6.7%

Jazz: 4.5%

Mavericks: 3%

Bulls: 1.8%

Thunder: 1.7%

Raptors: 1%

Pelicans: 0.5%

The Hornets enter Tuesday's draft lottery with reasonably good odds. They're most likely to wind up with the No. 6 overall pick (a 25.7% chance), but basically have a 50-50 shot at picking in the top four.

A lot will be riding on how the ping pong balls bounce. Should Charlotte win the lottery for just the second time in franchise history, it would mean having the ability to draft a player who's been described as a once-in-a-generation prospect.

Getting the No. 1 pick would also put Charlotte in an exclusive club, making it just the third city to have the top overall pick in the NFL and NBA drafts in the same year. The Panthers took the first step in remolding their roster by drafting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall last month.

The last time one city had the first pick in both drafts was 2002, when Houston rejoined the NFL. The Texans drafted quarterback David Carr. The Rockets picked Chinese center Yao Ming.

