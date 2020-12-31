Ball, Hornets dominate Mavs' home opener in 118-99 win

LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks’ home opener.

Terry Rozier hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half with the Hornets coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Doncic scored 12 points.

Dallas was coming off its first victory as well, a 51-point blowout at the Los Angeles Clippers that included an NBA-record halftime lead of 50 points.