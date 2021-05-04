x
Tatum's 22, 3-pointers lift Celtics over Hornets, 116-86

The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots in front of Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86.

Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory. 

The Celtics trailed by nine in the first quarter before taking command in the third, outscoring the Hornets 40-27 for a 28-point lead. Boston made 21 3-pointers. 

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points and seven assists. Devonte’ Graham added 11 points. The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.

