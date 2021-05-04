Tatum's 22, 3-pointers lift Celtics over Hornets, 116-86

The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86.

Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.

The Celtics trailed by nine in the first quarter before taking command in the third, outscoring the Hornets 40-27 for a 28-point lead. Boston made 21 3-pointers.