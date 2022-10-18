Where the Charlotte Hornets rank when it comes to affordability to attend

Bookies.com looked at all NBA teams and determined how much a family of four would spend on average.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hey Buzz City: Consider yourselves lucky because it's relatively affordable to attend an NBA game in Charlotte.

With the start of the NBA season Tuesday, Bookies.com wanted to figure out if basketball ticket prices increased as everything else has recently.

The sports betting site calculated the cost of attending NBA games at every arena for this season and figured out what the average family of four would spend on tickets, parking, two sodas, two beers and four hot dogs.

For their calculation, they removed the prices when teams played the Los Angeles Lakers because every team increases the prices when playing the opponent.

According to Bookies.com, attending the Charlotte Hornets games is the third cheapest in the league, followed only by the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers. On average, that family of four will spend $288.38 to attend an NBA game. At the Hornets games, a family of four will spend $161.92. Interestingly enough, soda prices in Charlotte were about half the price of soda prices in places like New York, Miami and Boston.

Not shockingly, the most expensive team to attend is the Golden State Warriors, where it costs a family of four $690.39 to go. Considering the Warriors are coming off a championship and are located in one of the most expensive cities in the United States, that ranking makes sense.

For those curious, the average cost of a family of four attending an NFL game is $536.77, according to Bookies.com.

