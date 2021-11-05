Lonzo Ball helps Bulls beat LaMelo Ball's Hornets, 133-119

CHICAGO — Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls won the battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine finished with 25. Terry Rozier scored 31 points for the Hornets.
For the latest breaking news, sports updates, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.