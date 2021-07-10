Hornets to debut new City Edition uniforms this month vs Knicks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will pay tribute to Charlotte's basketball history with their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary celebration.
The Hornets unveiled their new alternate uniforms Monday, which include a mixtape of the franchise's "greatest hits" and iconic moments. The new uniforms include some of the Hornets' classic designs of the early 1990s that were worn by the likes of Muggsy Bogues and Larry Johnson, as well as a nod to the Charlotte Bobcats era from the 2000s and early 2010s.
The new uniforms also feature the old Charlotte Coliseum atmosphere and the return of the Hornets name in 2014.
“We’re excited to honor so many important and memorable pieces of our history through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This uniform reflects many of the defining moments the Hornets and our fans have celebrated over more than three decades and truly showcases our franchise’s evolution over the years.”
The front of the jersey has a script "Charlotte" that's never been used on Hornets uniforms before but was featured in the franchise's earliest days. The number on the jerseys is justified to the right, which was a signature part of the Bobcats uniforms as late as 2014.
In addition to new uniforms, the Hornets will play on an alternate court design at Spectrum Center for the eight home games where they'll wear them. The NBA 75 nights will be dubbed "Hive 75 Nights" and will include celebrations of the NBA in Charlotte. The court will use the design first used at the Charlotte Coliseum in 1995, including the classic Hornets logo at midcourt and a teal cell pattern in the free throw lanes.