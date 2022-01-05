Oubre, Hornets set franchise record for 3s, rout Pistons

Charlotte hasn’t lost to Detroit since Oct. 18, 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Detroit Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each had 19 points to help the Hornets beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time. Charlotte hasn’t lost to Detroit since Oct. 18, 2017.

Terry Rozier added 16 points, and LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters. P.J. Washington gave the Hornets a big lift off the bench with 14 points and eight rebounds after missing the last four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Oubre was 9 of 14 from 3-point range and the Hornets shot 57.1% at 24 of 42. Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit.

