New 'Go Hornets' doughnut now available at Charlotte-area Dunkin' loations

The new "GO HORNETS" doughnut is available at participating Charlotte-area Dunkin' locations through Feb. 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dunkin' announced Monday that it will begin offering a special Hornets doughnut at its locations in the Charlotte area as part of a new multi-year sponsorship of the team.

Dunkin' is now the official coffee of the Hornets and will now be offering the "Go Hornets" doughnut at its shops in the Charlotte area through the NBA All-Star break. The doughnut has dark purple icing with white and purple sprinkles on top. The limited edition doughnut will be available at Dunkin' locations through Feb. 21 while supplies last.

“We are excited to have Dunkin’ as an official partner of the Charlotte Hornets,” Fred Whitfield, president and vice chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, said. “Like the Hornets, the Dunkin’ brand is iconic and has a tremendously loyal customer base. We are proud to be working side-by-side to create a number of exciting activations for our fans.”

The Hornets run on Dunkin’ 🍩🤝 We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with @dunkindonuts! Celebrate with us and get yourself one of their new “GO HORNETS” donuts 😋 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 9, 2023

In addition to the new doughnut, Dunkin' will distribute gift cards at random during Hornets home games, including dropping 50 gift cards from the rafters of Spectrum Center at select games.

The Go Hornets doughnut is available at participating locations in Albemarle, Belmont, Boger City, Charlotte, Clover, Concord, Cornelius, Denver, Fort Mill, Gastonia, Harrisburg, Hickory, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Indian Land, Kannapolis, Lancaster, Lenoir, Matthews, Mint Hill, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton, Rock Hill, Rockingham, Salisbury, Shelby, Sherrills Ford, Statesville, Troutman, Wadesboro, Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel. It's not available through mobile order or delivery.

