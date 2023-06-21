Hornets GM says team will take best player in draft, not necessarily 'best fit'

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak says, 'We’re a day away from a very exciting day in this franchise’s history.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Wednesday that Michael Jordan's decision to sell the team won't change the organization's process for this week's NBA Draft.

Jordan agreed to sell his majority stake in the team to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall last week. Charlotte has the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's draft and all indicators point to the Hornets taking either Scoot Henderson or Alabama's Brandon Miller. The Hornets also have the No. 27 pick and three second-round picks.

Kupchak told reporters Wednesday that the new owners have been working alongside him and Jordan as they prepared for the draft. Ultimately, Kupchak said he will be making the pick Thursday night.

While positionally, the 6-foot-9 Miller seems to fit the Hornets' roster better, many experts view Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard, as the more talented player.

“I don’t think we are at the stage we’re good enough to focus on fit," Kupchak said. “We might getting close next summer, but right now it’s about adding the best player we could possibly add to the team."

Brandon Miller on his workouts for the Hornets & meeting Michael Jordan: “Meeting him & him talking trash to me is probably the coolest thing ever.”



Miller told me despite the trash talk from Jordan he feels he has one up on him bc MJ airballed a free throw. #NBA | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/N0S2sMYEDA — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) June 21, 2023

