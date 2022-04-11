Charlotte Hornets face Brooklyn, look to stop 3-game skid

Saturday's game marks the first time these teams square off this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the Brooklyn Nets Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

On the other side, Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

On Friday, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past Charlotte Hornets 130-99.

#Hornets lose at Memphis, 130-99. Three-straight losses. Lets hope this team gets healthier soon. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 5, 2022

Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points, but was 5 of 12 from the floor — part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.

