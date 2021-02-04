Charlotte Hornets' annual dunk hunger food drive launches

Food Lion partnered with the NBA team to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has the ninth-highest food insecurity rate in America, according to Feeding America.

“Far too many of our neighbors in Buzz City face hunger, and as the Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, we’re excited to join with the team and help fight food insecurity here in our hometown,” Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion, said.

Feeding America said each $100 donation equates to 1,000 meals for local food banks.

“We look forward to seeing our players use their dunking abilities to help us dunk hunger, and we encourage Hornets fans to visit their local Food Lion locations to join us in assisting the many members of our community who are in need," Hornets Sports and Entertainment President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a release.

Our Annual Dunk Hunger food drive starts TODAY! During the month of April, @FoodLion will donate 1,000 meals to @shmetrolina for every dunk. 💥🍽️https://t.co/siijuGgxMK | #FoodLionFeeds pic.twitter.com/kqhvNiuHXw — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 1, 2021

But what if you can't dunk? Hornets fans can help out from April 14 through 27 by purchasing a non-perishable food item from their local Food Lion and dropping it off at the Dunk Hunger cart at the front of each store.

All donations made will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful to have partners like the Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion that work with us to ensure that every child, senior and working poor family in our region has enough to eat every single day,” Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chief Executive Officer Kay Carter said.