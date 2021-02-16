Next 2 Hornets games postponed due to NBA COVID-19 protocol

The Hornets' games against the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets have been postponed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets' next two games have been postponed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols after four San Antonio players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hornets played San Antonio on Valentine's Day. PJ Walker, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin all missed that game due to the league's health and safety protocol.

The postponement will give the NBA time to perform contact tracing for all players on San Antonio's roster. Charlotte was scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls Wednesday before taking on the Denver Nuggets Friday.

The NBA also announced the Spurs' next three games have been postponed. This will mark the third postponement for the Hornets this month. Their Feb. 7 game against Portland was also pushed back.