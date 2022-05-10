Charlotte Hornets fall to Indiana Pacers 122-97 in second preseason game

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points and P.J. Washington finished with 13.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aaron Nesmith scored 16 points, rookie Benedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the draft from Arizona, added 15 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets, 122-97.

Isaiah Jackson finished with 13 points for the Hornets, while Myles Turner and Chris Duarte contributed 12 points apiece. Mathurin was 5 of 10 from the field, despite missing all four of his 3-pointers over 19 minutes.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points and P.J. Washington finished with 13. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds, while LaMelo Ball scored 12 points and handed out seven assists.

