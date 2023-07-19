LaMelo Ball signs rookie max deal, Hornets GM addresses team's playoff chances

The Hornets were near the bottom of the Eastern Conference last year, but general manager Mitch Kupchak believes Charlotte has the talent to make the NBA playoffs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming off a season that saw the Charlotte Hornets finish last in the Southeast division and next-to-last in the Eastern Conference, you might think the team is hoping to simply get more competitive in 2023.

Mitch Kupchak has higher expectations, saying the team can make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"I think we can be a playoff team this year," Kupchak said. "I think the talent is in the system. I don't think there's a major area that needs to be addressed."

To give a little more context to why Kupchak feels that way, Ball appeared in just 36 games last season, Miles Bridges missed all 82 games, plus Dennis Smith Jr. missed over 20 games with a sprained ankle. Should Charlotte get a little injury luck, Kupchak is confident the current roster has enough talent to get the job done.

Kupchak made those comments at a news conference Wednesday announcing LaMelo Ball's rookie max contract extension. Ball's new contract keeps him in Charlotte through the 2028-29 season and is worth up to $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team during that span.

It's been a busy offseason for the Hornets, who resigned Ball, drafted Brandon Miller No. 2 overall and made the decision to sign Miles Bridges to a one-year contract. Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence. He'll be suspended for the first 10 games of next year, too.

Not to mention Michael Jordan reached an agreement to sell majority ownership of the franchise.

As for Ball, he's the first player in Hornets history to sign a rookie max contract. He told reporters Wednesday he's eager to play alongside Miller.

"Having him is great. It's like a little brother," Ball said. "Definitely cool. I think he's a great player, too. I feel like he's going to fit in perfect, it's going to be a great match."

