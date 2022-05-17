2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Where will the Charlotte Hornets pick?

The Hornets have a 1% chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Three teams are tied with the best chance at landing the top selection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first 14 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft will be decided with the annual NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

After missing the playoffs, the Charlotte Hornets will be in the lottery to win the No. 1 overall pick, but their odds aren't great. In fact, the Hornets stand just a 1% chance of landing the first pick. Their best chance is for pick No. 13, according to Nick Carboni.

The Hornets have had a top-10 pick just once since 2016, when they drafted All-Star guard LaMelo Ball No. 3 overall in 2020. Charlotte has had the first pick just once in team history, selecting Larry Johnson in 1991.

Three teams (Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons) have a 14% chance of getting the first pick. Two others (Oklahoma City Thunder 12.5% and Indiana Pacers 10.5%) have a greater than 10% chance of getting the first overall selection.

How the NBA Draft Lottery works

Fourteen ping-pong balls, numbered one through 14, will be placed in a lottery machine. There will be four balls randomly drawn by NBA officials, and the four-number combination will be one of the 1,000 that are assigned to each of the 14 NBA Draft lottery slots based on their records during the 2021-22 season.

That combination on the first draw will reveal which team receives the number one overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, then that process will be repeated three more times to reveal the teams who select two through four.

NBA Draft Lottery Live Stream

On Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m. E.T. on the Locked On NBA YouTube channel, our local podcast hosts for NBA Draft Lottery teams will be streaming their live reactions to how the lottery plays out.

Who will the Hornets take?