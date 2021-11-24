Hornets beat Magic for second time this season

Heading into the game, Charlotte was second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8% as a team from downtown this season.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic Wednesday night in Orlando. Final Score: 106-99.

Check back soon for a game recap. Original AP reporting continues below.

Charlotte Hornets (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to end its three-game slide when the Magic take on Charlotte.

The Magic have gone 2-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets are 8-4 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8% as a team from downtown this season. Ish Smith paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup on Oct. 27. Miles Bridges scored 31 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Bridges is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 98.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (hand), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

