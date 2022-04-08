Here are the Charlotte Hornets' preseason match-ups

The team opens its preseason against the Boston Celtics who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The five preseason games for the Charlotte Hornets' 2022-2023 season are set.

The team opens their preseason against the Boston Celtics who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season. Not only do they face off with the runner-ups, but Buzz City will have to bring the noise nearly 900 miles away in Beantown at the TD Garden on Oct. 2.

After that, Charlotte will host its first home preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, who struggled last season to say the least. In fact, the Pacers' 25-57 record was one of the worst records the team has ever had in its history. But with point guard Tyrese Haliburton healthy and leading the charge, fans may have some hope. That match-up happens on Oct. 5.

Two days later, the Hornets will have a preseason rematch against the Celtics, but this time at the Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 7. This will be the team's first game in Greensboro since 2016.

The team's second preseason game to be played at the Spectrum Center will feature a faceoff against the Washington Wizards, a team that was narrowly above the Pacers' last season. If their modest summer league performance is any indication, the Wizards might have another season similar to 2021-2022.

The Hornets' last preseason game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were close behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference, finishing 51-31. The team will play them at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 12. The team did lose the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Miami Heat, and some off-the-court drama between the team and P.J. Tucker, James Harden and Danuel House may distract them a bit at the start of the preseason.

While tickets for the home games aren't on sale yet, Hive Society Memberships are open already.

