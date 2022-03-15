Charlotte Hornets update COVID-19 protocols for home games

Fans sitting within 15 feet of the court of team benches will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are scaling back some COVID-19 restrictions for home games, including a drop of vaccination requirement for fans.

As of Tuesday, March 15, fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and team benches will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are still recommended for fans but aren't required inside Spectrum Center.

Spectrum Center encourages fans to arrive 45-60 minutes before tipoff to ensure they have time to enter the arena and reach their seats. Tickets for all Hornets games will remain digital and can be accessed through the Hornets app or Ticketmaster.

The Hornets are set to begin a five-game homestand with games against the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz before traveling to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

