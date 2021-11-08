Hornets sign Terry Rozier to 4-year, max contract, report says

Terry Rozier had the best season of his career with the Hornets last year, averaging just over 20 points per game with Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier is staying put in Charlotte.

The Hornets signed Rozier to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The contract will keep Rozier in Charlotte through the 2025-26 season.

Rozier hit his stride last season, posting a career-high 20.4 points per game. He was also among the most effective three-point shooters in the NBA, averaging 3.2 baskets per game.

Rozier is a key veteran presence in the Hornets' backcourt with second-year star LaMelo Ball and rookie James Bouknight.

Terry Rozier is still young, durable, takes and makes big shots, plays both ways, is a leader by example and vocally. Good deal for the #Hornets. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 19, 2021

General manager Mitch Kupchak said the Hornets' goal is to surround Ball with playmakers to help grow his game. The re-signing of Rozier and free agent addition of Kelly Oubre will do just that.

"He's fun to watch, I know he can score," Kupchak said. "Rookie of the Year, maybe there's going to be more expectations. But there's a reason why his teammates are happy playing with him, and that's that he loves to pass the ball. And I think that's his biggest gift. Going forward I think that's what I think we'd like him to focus on."

