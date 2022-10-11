Here's a look at the Hornets new City Edition uniforms, court for 2022-2023 season

The look is inspired by Charlotte's history as the home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina gold rush of the early 1800s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled a new look to add to their 2022-2023 season.

On Thursday, the team announced its City Edition uniforms and court, returning to the mint, gold and granite color scheme of the 2020-21 City Edition.

The look is inspired by Charlotte's history as the home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina gold rush of the early 1800s. The gold and mint elements are now accompanied by a granite base.

In addition, for the first time ever, the uniform is highlighted by the "CLT" abbreviation used throughout the city of Charlotte.

Back in September, the team unveiled the first look at its new Statement Edition court and jersey for the upcoming season.

The court will be used at Spectrum Center beginning this season for games in which the team wears the Statement Edition uniform.

While the team has had courts corresponding to Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms in previous seasons, this marks the first time the Hornets have had a court tied to the Statement Edition uniform.

