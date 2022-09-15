Charlotte Hornets unveil new Statement Edition court and jersey for 2022-2023 season

The court will be used at Spectrum Center beginning this season for games in which the team wears the Statement Edition uniform.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will be adding a new look for the 2022-2023 season.

The team unveiled the first look at its new Statement Edition court and jersey for the upcoming season.

While the team has had courts corresponding to Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms in previous seasons, this marks the first time the Hornets have had a court tied to the Statement Edition uniform.

The jersey is still all purple, but now it' says 'Hornets' on the front instead of 'Cha' that was on the front last season.

