CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The new voice of Buzz City is a familiar one.

The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday that Chris Kroeger, a Charlotte native and veteran of local sports talk radio in the Queen City, will replace the retiring Steve Martin as the team’s new radio play-by-play announcer.

"As someone that grew up in Charlotte, my earliest and greatest memories as a sports fan came at the Charlotte Coliseum and watching the Hornets,” said Kroeger. “Steve Martin narrated so many of those memories on radio and television. It truly is the opportunity of a lifetime to be his successor and to broadcast a new era of Hornets basketball for the next generation of fans. I can't thank WFNZ enough for allowing me to build and connect with Charlotte sports fans over the last few years and I'm excited to continue to grow that relationship with the Hornets."

Kroeger has been a regular host for sports talk station WFNZ-AM in Charlotte for the past four years and has worked with the Hornets organization the last three seasons, serving as a sideline reporter and pregame show host.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Charlotte Hornets on a full-time basis as our new radio play-by-play broadcaster,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Chris is a very talented broadcaster who brings a wide array of skills to our organization, while also being extremely passionate and knowledgeable about both our team and the NBA. He has cultivated a tremendous audience at WFNZ – one that shares his enthusiasm about Hornets basketball – and his joining our team only strengthens our relationship with our flagship station. I know the fans of Charlotte are looking forward to his expanded role as the new ‘voice of the Hornets.’”

In addition to serving as play-by-play voice of the Hornets, Kroeger will have an active role across the franchise’s social and digital media platforms. Prior to last season, the Hornets and WFNZ reached an extension for the station to remain the team’s flagship radio station, featuring live broadcasts of all preseason, regular season and postseason games.

