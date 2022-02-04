Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavs’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds and Love had 22 of his 25 points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth.

Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavs’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at the ball, apparently thinking the play was over.