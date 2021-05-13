George scores 20, Clippers roll past slumping Hornets 113-90

Kawhi Leonard had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who are jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson added 19 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth loss in the last five games 113-90.

Kawhi Leonard had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who are jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference.

The Clippers remain in third place, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets with two games remaining.

LaMelo Ball had 18 points and seven assists for the Hornets.