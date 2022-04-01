Hayward expected to return for Hornets

Charlotte forward probable to play vs. 76ers after missing the last 22 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward will likely make his return on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hornets forward has missed 22 games after suffering an ankle sprain on Feb. 7 against Toronto.

Prior to the injury, Hayward made 48 starts and averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

After signing a four-year, $120 million dollar contract, Hayward has played in 92 of a possible 150 games due to injury and COVID-19.

Charlotte is one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference lately, winning eight of their last ten games, and clinching a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

UPDATE: #Hornets say Gordon Hayward is probable to play tomorrow at #Sixers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 1, 2022

The Hornets have five games remaining, beginning Saturday in Philadelphia.