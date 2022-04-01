Hayward expected to return for Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward will likely make his return on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Hornets forward has missed 22 games after suffering an ankle sprain on Feb. 7 against Toronto.
Prior to the injury, Hayward made 48 starts and averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
After signing a four-year, $120 million dollar contract, Hayward has played in 92 of a possible 150 games due to injury and COVID-19.
Charlotte is one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference lately, winning eight of their last ten games, and clinching a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The Hornets have five games remaining, beginning Saturday in Philadelphia.
Tip is set for 12:30 p.m.