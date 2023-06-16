'His game speaks for itself' | Scoot Henderson's teammate commends him after Hornets workout, ahead of NBA Draft

Mojave King and Scoot Henderson both showcased their skills to the Charlotte Hornets this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2023 NBA Draft now less than one week away, fans and analysts continue to wonder what the Charlotte Hornets will do with the No. 2 pick.

Many people think the Hornets will choose Scoot Henderson, the point guard who has spent the last few seasons impressing scouts with NBA G League Ignite.

One of Henderson's supporters is teammate Mojave King, who joined the Ignite last season. Both King and Henderson held workouts with the Hornets this week that were closed to the media.

After Thursday's workout, King spoke about his experience in Charlotte and gave some props to his G League teammate.

"Off the court, he's a really good person and on the court, I think his game speaks for itself," King said about Henderson. "He's a tremendous athlete and super competitor. Every time he's on the floor he just wants to win."

King says Henderson's work ethic is a big reason why he's one of the highest-regarded players in this year's draft.

"He was definitely one of the first ones on the floor every day and one of the last ones to leave," said King. "I think that's why he's in the position he is today."

King has visited with multiple teams during the offseason but says he likes how the Hornets play.

"I love the team. It's a young group and I like the way they play, it's an exciting style of basketball," said King.

King spent time in the G League after playing in the NBL, a basketball league in Australia and New Zealand. King was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia. He's projected to be chosen in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Others have projected Charlotte to select Brandon Miller at No. 2. Miller was SEC Player of the Year in 2023 for the University of Alabama. Many analysts have said Miller is a great positional fit for the Hornets.

There are even rumors that the Hornets could trade the No. 2 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in trading for the pick in order to draft Henderson, according to The Athletic.