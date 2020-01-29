CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 97-92 and snap a season-high, eight-game losing streak.

Charlotte (16-31) trailed by 13 points three times in the second quarter before closing within 50-47 at halftime and taking the lead for good late in the third quarter against New York (13-35).

The Hornets hadn't won since Jan. 4 and their losing streak was the longest for the franchise since the 2014-15 season.

Julius Randle had 24 points and Marcus Morris scored 23 for New York.

The Hornets honored Kobe Bryant with custom arm sleeves with his numbers on them. It was the first time the Hornets had taken the floor since Sunday's tragedy.

Additionally, there was a moment of silence for Bryant ahead of the game.

"It's been emotional for all of us," Hornet Cody Zeller said. "A lot of us played against him or grew up watching him. He seemed so invincible to me."

