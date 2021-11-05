Hayward's season-high 41 leads Hornets past Spurs 131-115

Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season-high with five 3-pointers on six attempts.

SAN ANTONIO — Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 41 points and the Charlotte Hornets never trailed in a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season-high with five 3-pointers on six attempts.

He played 29 minutes through the first three quarters and sat out the fourth as Charlotte’s lead swelled to 30 points. Cody Martin added 21 points and Miles Bridges 19 for Charlotte.

Bryn Forbes scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 for San Antonio, which closed a five-game homestand at 3-2.

PREVIOUS HORNETS COVERAGE:

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.