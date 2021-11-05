Hornets take charge early, hold on late to beat Pacers

The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-108.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career.

The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis posted his 25th double-double this season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Sabonis also had seven assists, but Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games.

