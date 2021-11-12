Hornets beat Knicks 104-96

Heading into the game, Charlotte was fifth in the NBA with 50.0 points in the paint led by Bridges averaging 9.8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks in Charlotte Friday night. Final Score: 104-96.

FINAL: #Hornets 104, #Knicks 96



Bridges: 24 points

Hayward: 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

LaMelo: 12 points, 9 assists, SEVENTEEN REBOUNDS, 5 steals

Rozier: 18 points

Oubre: 12 off the bench



Golden State at home on Sunday.

New York Knicks (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.

The Hornets are 4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 50.0 points in the paint led by Bridges averaging 9.8.

The Knicks have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is seventh in the NBA scoring 110.8 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is averaging 6.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Randle is averaging 21.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).

