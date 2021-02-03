Carmelo Anthony has 29 and Blazers down Hornets 123-111

LaMelo Ball had 30 points for the Hornets, who have not won in Portland since March 2008.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Damian Lillard had 23 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony added 29 points off the bench for the Blazers, who got off to a sluggish start but led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter.

The loss came just one day after a late-night win for the Hornets.

Sunday night, PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally.

Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk’s game-winning play.