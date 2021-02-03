x
Carmelo Anthony has 29 and Blazers down Hornets 123-111

LaMelo Ball had 30 points for the Hornets, who have not won in Portland since March 2008.
Credit: AP
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, right, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, center, and center Bismack Biyombo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Damian Lillard had 23 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. 

Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony added 29 points off the bench for the Blazers, who got off to a sluggish start but led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter. 

The loss came just one day after a late-night win for the Hornets.

Sunday night, PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally. 

Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk’s game-winning play. 

The Kings missed five free throws over the final 69 seconds and lost for the 10th time in 11 games. 

