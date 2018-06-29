CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that they have declined to give Treveon Graham and Marcus Paige qualifying offers, making both players unrestricted free agents on July 1.
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Over the last two seasons, Graham appeared in 90 games for Charlotte, averaging 3.7 points and 13 minutes per game. He joined the team as a free agent in July of 2016.
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Paige, a graduate of North Carolina, appeared in just five games for Charlotte after signing a two-way contract last August. He also appeared in 46 games for the Hornets' G League team, the Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 15 points and 4 assists per game.
© 2018 WCNC