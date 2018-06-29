CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that they have declined to give Treveon Graham and Marcus Paige qualifying offers, making both players unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Treveon Graham appeared in 90 games with Charlotte over the last two seasons.

Over the last two seasons, Graham appeared in 90 games for Charlotte, averaging 3.7 points and 13 minutes per game. He joined the team as a free agent in July of 2016.

Marcus Paige appeared in five games for the Hornets last season.

Paige, a graduate of North Carolina, appeared in just five games for Charlotte after signing a two-way contract last August. He also appeared in 46 games for the Hornets' G League team, the Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 15 points and 4 assists per game.

