Hornets end preseason with 99-94 loss

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds and James Harden added 17 points and five assists as Philadelphia beat Charlotte and remained undefeated in four preseason games.

Mortrezl Harrell finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 16 points, converting 6 of 10 shots, including two of three 3-point attempts. Terry Rozier had 12 points and James Bouknight finished with 11.

The game was a demonstration of the Embiid-Harden offensive key for the Sixers. Philadelphia built its lead with the duo’s scoring. However, it was a struggle shooting, with Philadelphia made 39% for the game.

LaMelo Ball sat out after suffering a left ankle sprain earlier this week. He is expected to be out a week or two, including the start of the regular season.

