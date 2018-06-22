CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets wound up with small forward Miles Bridges from Michigan State in the first round after a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Charlotte selected point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Kentucky with the 11th overall pick in the NBA draft, but then traded the pick to the Clippers for the 12th overall pick and two future second-round picks.

The Clippers then selected Bridges for the Hornets.

The 6-foot-7 Bridges was a unanimous All-Big 10 first team chose after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds last season for the Spartans. He gives the Hornets more options at small forward behind Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

The Hornets went 36-46 last season and have failed to make the playoffs three of the past four seasons.

